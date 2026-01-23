China welcomes Canada's new EV trade measures: spokesperson

A Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson on Thursday welcomed Canada's new trade arrangements for electric vehicles (EVs) exported from China, calling them "a positive step in the right direction."

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks when answering a question on the agreements on EVs and rapeseed reached between the two countries.

According to the adjusted arrangements, Canada will grant China an annual quota of 49,000 EVs. Vehicles within this quota will enjoy the most-favored-nation tariff rate of 6.1 percent and be exempted from the 100 percent additional tariff, with the quota volume set to increase year by year at a certain ratio.

Regarding rapeseed, He noted that China has always advocated resolving trade differences through dialogue and consultation. The country will fully consider Canada's reasonable demands within the framework of established rules and make a final ruling based on facts and evidence.

He expressed belief that these efforts will play a positive role in deepening trade and industrial cooperation between China and Canada, as well as enhancing the well-being of the two peoples.