New growth opportunities seen in Sino-Thai relations

The state visit to China by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua signifies that the friendship between the two countries is growing stronger, analysts say, noting it will help strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors such as green energy and digital products, alongside traditional areas.

Experts expressed optimism over bilateral cooperation following the King's visit with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, which concluded on Monday. During the trip, the King said Thailand stands ready to actively expand cooperation with China in various fields.

Chayodom Sabhasri, an associate professor in the faculty of economics at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said the visit "writes a new chapter of Thailand-China friendship", highlighting their close ties in culture, investment and trade.

Their cooperation on innovation and technology will see a growth in future, he said.

Thailand treats China as part of the Thai family, he said, adding that Bangkok's focus on environmental, social and governance issues aligns with Beijing's green development goals.

"In China's latest development plan, I see opportunities for cooperation in innovation, technological improvement, the green economy and quality growth. These are trends that Thailand is also moving toward, and we believe that collaboration with China will help improve the well-being of our people. We cannot achieve these goals alone and need to grow together with countries like China."

China has unveiled its recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), focusing on achieving significant advancements in high-quality development, boosting scientific and technological self-reliance, and deepening reforms across the board.

At a recent seminar in Bangkok, Thai Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun directed the country's trade offices in China to adjust their strategies in line with China's new economic development plan to help boost exports, the Bangkok Post reported.

Beyond agricultural and food products, Suphajee highlighted the potential for cooperation in eco-friendly goods, such as biodegradable packaging, organic cosmetics, recycled clothing and ecotourism. She also cited innovation and digital products, including films, games and animation.

As China prioritizes innovation, quality and sustainability, she said the commercial attaches must assess the unique opportunities and challenges in each Chinese province and design effective market-entry strategies.

Pipit Aneaknithi, chairman of global sustainability at banking group Kasikornbank, or Kbank, said China's 15th Five-Year Plan extends its long-term commitment to sustainable growth and offers future opportunities for cooperation between China and Thailand.

Cutting-edge tech

"It will position China as a leader in cutting-edge technologies, and Thailand may see a rise as a participant," Pipit said, adding that collaboration can be highly beneficial.

"China will bring to the world more cutting-edge technologies, while Thailand, on the other hand, needs to modernize its infrastructure.

"We can maximize benefits by collaborating with Chinese enterprises, especially in areas where China leads, such as artificial intelligence and the digital industry. By leveraging each economy's unique strengths, we can achieve a win-win result."

By working together, Thailand can improve its infrastructure and digital systems, making them more efficient and future-ready, Pipit said. The partnership will also help Thailand adopt advanced technologies — such as solar power and battery storage — that are crucial for its transition to a green economy, he added.

During their trip, the Thai royal couple visited institutions in Beijing that showcased China's development in science, technology, innovation and education.

Chat Luangarpa, executive vice-president of Kbank, said Thailand's strategic position in Southeast Asia gives it a geographic advantage in strengthening regional connectivity with China.

There is substantial potential for future joint development, particularly in clean energy, AI and electric vehicles, he said.

"Kbank aims to create partnerships and comprehensive integration of Chinese investment into the regional ecosystem through our professional cross-border financial services," he said.

"We will act as a bridge of connectivity in the region and together write a new chapter of sustainable Sino-Thai cooperation to promote regional prosperity."