Full text: The Urumqi Declaration of the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges

The Urumqi Declaration of the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges

On September 14, 2025, the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges was held in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Present at the Forum are over 60 legislators and former legislators from five continents and over 60 deputies to China’s National People’s Congress and to people’s congresses at the subnational level. H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, held a group meeting with Forum participants in Beijing. H.E. Shohrat Zakir, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, attended the opening ceremony of the Forum and delivered a keynote speech.

The Forum, themed “Global Partnership for Common and Sustainable Development,” features discussions on topics such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ecological conservation and green development, regional ethnic autonomy and human rights protection, protection of ethnic minority cultures, and ethnic unity and common development. “Dialogue with Legislators of EU Countries” and “Global South Legislators Dialogue” were also held at the Forum.

As the host of the Forum, the Chinese side summarized the key viewpoints of the participants as follows:

1. The legislative bodies of all countries should deepen friendship and interactions. Through dialogue and cooperation at different levels, legislative bodies should jointly promote global peace and stability, improve the well-being of the people, and inject sustained impetus to the economic and social development of all countries.

2. The participants jointly call for an equal and orderly multipolar world, firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations as its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and uphold the sovereign equality and mutual respect of all countries and multilateralism. They advocate settlement of international and regional hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation, and oppose hegemonism and power politics in all forms. Countries need to jointly promote a more just and equitable global governance system and advance toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

3. The participants jointly call for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, prioritize development, uphold the core values and principles of multilateral trade, support the multilateral trading system and respect the common needs and development rights and interests of all countries, especially Global South countries, to add impetus to global economic growth.

4. The participants jointly uphold the basic principles of international law, support all countries in pursuing development paths in the context of their national conditions and upholding sovereignty independence, territorial integrity and stability, and encourage all countries to engage in dialogues and exchanges on human rights issues on the basis of equality and mutual respect, so as to enhance mutual understanding and trust. The participants speak positively of the achievements of China’s human rights cause, call for continued commitment to dialogue and cooperation, and advocate safeguarding human rights with security, promoting human rights with development, and advancing human rights with cooperation.

5. The participants speak highly of China’s development achievements, affirm that Chinese modernization offers a new development paradigm for the world, welcome China’s continued efforts to expand higher-standard opening up, and support coordinated efforts on Belt and Road cooperation, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative to make greater contribution to the common development of human society.

6. The participants attach great importance to green and low-carbon development, give priority to ecological conservation and look forward to further deepening cooperation in various fields such as green infrastructure development, clean energy and environmental governance.

7. The participants underline the importance of equality of all ethnic groups and protecting legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups in accordance with law to ensure that people of all ethnic groups truly enjoy equal political rights, run the country together, and strive for unity and prosperity of all ethnic groups.

8. The participants highly recognize China’s Xinjiang policy and speak positively of Xinjiang’s great achievements in its economic and social development since the establishment of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 70 years ago. Today, Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic prosperity, ethnic unity and amity among different religions, and the local people are living a safe and happy life. The participants oppose certain countries’ political manipulation under the pretext of topics related to Xinjiang to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

9. The participants express appreciation to China for hosting the Forum and for the warm hospitality accorded to them, and recognize the positive role of the Forum in promoting cooperation among legislative bodies and strengthening exchanges between legislators. They support the institutionalized development of the Forum, and welcome the fourth Forum to be held in China in 2026.