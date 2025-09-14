Foreign diplomats: China's trade policies make business a pleasure

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is underway in Beijing. China News Network invited diplomats from several countries to share their views on China’s business environment.

Oundo Mukaga Charles, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Uganda in China, praised China’s zero-tariff policy for African partners, noting that “businessmen in China are happy.”

Lucia Skvareninova, Economic Counsellor of the Embassy of Slovakia, highlighted China’s new visa-free policy for Slovak citizens since November 2024, which has brought more Slovak entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in China.

Moulay Zaine Elmoussaoui, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Morocco, stressed that “Made in China” is a universal brand. He added that Moroccan companies investing in China would gain fruitful results under win-win cooperation. (Huang Fang, Zhang Dongfang)