LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Foreign diplomats: China's trade policies make business a pleasure

2025-09-14 21:05:14Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is underway in Beijing. China News Network invited diplomats from several countries to share their views on China’s business environment.

Oundo Mukaga Charles, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Uganda in China, praised China’s zero-tariff policy for African partners, noting that “businessmen in China are happy.”

Lucia Skvareninova, Economic Counsellor of the Embassy of Slovakia, highlighted China’s new visa-free policy for Slovak citizens since November 2024, which has brought more Slovak entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in China.

Moulay Zaine Elmoussaoui, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Morocco, stressed that “Made in China” is a universal brand. He added that Moroccan companies investing in China would gain fruitful results under win-win cooperation. (Huang Fang, Zhang Dongfang)

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]