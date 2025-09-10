Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

Xi pointed out that nowadays, the world economic landscape is undergoing profound changes, and challenges and opportunities coexist in global development. China will remain firmly committed to expanding high-standard opening up, actively align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, accelerate the opening of its service market in an orderly manner on platforms including pilot free trade zones, and national demonstration zones for the innovative development of trade in services, and promote high-quality development of service trade.

China is ready to work with all parties to jointly promote open and innovative cooperation in global trade in services, build an open world economy, and continuously inject new impetus into building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing municipal government.