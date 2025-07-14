Journalists at home and abroad invited to cover victory anniversary events in Beijing

Journalists at home and abroad are welcome to cover the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing.

An online registration system will be available at http://kzjn80reg.zgjx.cn from July 15 to July 29, 2025. Foreign journalists, as well as those from China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, are welcome to submit their accreditation applications through the system.

To assist domestic and international journalists in their coverage, a press center will be established in Beijing during the commemoration activities. The center will be responsible for accommodating journalists covering the event, organizing press conferences and media briefings, arranging interviews, and setting up the center's official websites and WeChat accounts.

The press center will make full use of the internet and other technologies to provide necessary information and technical support for reporters.