LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Rare snakebird sighted in S China's Hainan for first time

2025-07-14 13:30:52CGTN Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download
(An Oriental darter spotted in Ruili City, Yunnan Province, southwest China, October 22, 2021. /VCG)(An Oriental darter spotted in Ruili City, Yunnan Province, southwest China, October 22, 2021. /VCG)

An Oriental darter, a globally near-threatened species, has been spotted for the first time in south China's island province of Hainan, according to the provincial bird records agency.

At Changjiang Haiwei National Wetland Park, a relatively large Oriental darter was recently spotted atop a tree canopy. The bird had a brown head and neck, with a distinctive white stripe running from its chin down to its chest. The rest of its feather appeared in darker shades.

The Oriental darter, a cormorant-like water bird with a long neck, is primarily a fish hunter, typically found near freshwater lakes and rivers. Listed as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, it's now extremely rare in China.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]