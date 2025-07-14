Israel launches communications satellite Dror-1 into space

Israel launches its communications satellite Dror-1, July 13, 2025. /China Media Group

Israel on Sunday launched the communications satellite Dror-1 into space. The satellite was developed and built by the state-run company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), according to separate statements issued by IAI and the Israel Space Agency (ISA).

The satellite was successfully launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex in the U.S. state of Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was designed to meet Israel's communication needs for the next 15 years, both during routine operations and in emergencies, and will also support missions for the country's defense system, according to the ISA.

The satellite will broadcast from a fixed point in space at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers. It weighs about 4.5 tonnes, has a wingspan of 17.8 meters, and carries an antenna with a diameter of 2.8 meters – the largest ever built for use by Israeli communications satellites.

The ISA noted that the project, with an investment of $200 million, marks a significant step towards communication independence for Israel, ending its reliance on private companies. To support this goal, Israel plans to launch nine more satellites of the same type in the future.