China dominates Indonesia in opening match at FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025

(ECNS) — The 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup recently tipped off in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong Province on Sunday, with the defending champions China delivering a resounding 110–59 victory over Indonesia in their opening match.

Seven players scored double digits for China, marking a commanding start to their title defense.

Chinese player Yang Shuyu (center) on the offensive during 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on July 13, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

China quickly established dominance in the first quarter of the match with center Han Xu scoring 7 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting in under four minutes, giving China an early 13–2 lead. Off the bench, rising star Zhang Ziyu kept the momentum going, while Zhai Ruoyun nailed two three-pointers late in the quarter, helping China finish the first period with a 28–8 advantage.

By halftime, the lead had grown to 49–20.

Despite a spirited effort by Indonesian player Pierre-Louis, who scored a game-high 16 points, the Indonesian squad was overwhelmed by China, who ultimately secured a dominant 51 point win over them.

The head coach of, Gong Luming, said after the match that it was a great opportunity to test the Chinese team with some different lineup combinations.

Han added that with the training camp, she believed everyone can perform well at the Asia Cup.

According to the tournament format, the top team in each group will advance directly to the semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams competing in qualification games for the remaining spots in the final four.

China's next game will be against their longtime rivals South Korea on Tuesday.

(By Gong Weiwei)