Campaign still motivates Chinese eight decades on

People visit the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, North China's Shanxi province, on July 8, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn)

In summer, tall crops such as sorghum and corn grow densely in northern China, appearing like a green curtain when seen together.

It was in the peak season of the "green curtain" in 1940 that red signal flares from deep within the Taihang Mountains pierced the night sky and Eighth Route Army soldiers charged toward the Zhengding-Taiyuan Railway, marking the launch of the Hundred-Regiment Campaign.

From Aug. 20, 1940, to Jan. 24, 1941, the campaign was the largest and longest strategic offensive launched and led by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

As a witness to that period of history, a section of the Zhengding-Taiyuan Railway track, measuring 65 centimeters long and 9 centimeters wide, is now displayed at a memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign. The railway, a lifeline for invading Japanese troops, was a primary target of the campaign.

Located in Yangquan, Shanxi province, the memorial hall also exhibits flags riddled with bullet holes, shiny bugles, crude rifles, broadswords with rolled-up blades, and military uniforms full of patches, among other items.

Li Qi, a guide and interpreter at the memorial hall, recalled that when President Xi Jinping made a visit there on Monday, he looked very closely at each historical photo and every precious item.

"During the visit, President Xi frequently inquired about relevant details, reviewing and paying tribute to that period of history," Li said.

Xi said at the memorial hall on Monday that the Hundred-Regiment Campaign enabled the world to see the strong will and strength of the CPC and the Chinese people in the resistance against Japanese aggression.

"The CPC was the pillar of the national resistance," Xi said.

He laid a floral basket to pay tribute to the martyrs at the square where a monument commemorating the campaign stands on the peak of Shinao Mountain like a sharp bayonet piercing the sky.

Shi Wei, another interpreter at the memorial hall, said that to make the visit more vivid and accurate for visitors, she and her colleagues have made great efforts to learn the script by heart and thoroughly grasp its content.

Shi said she believes that each presentation is a tribute to the martyrs, a dialogue with history, and a transmission of the revolutionary spirit.

"This part of history is our valuable legacy. We have the responsibility to carry it forward so that more people will learn about this history and remember the sacrifices of the martyrs," she said.

Speaking to students and staff at the memorial hall, Xi underscored the significance of his visit, as Monday coincided with the anniversary of the July 7th Incident, also known as the Lugou Bridge Incident, which occurred in 1937 and marked the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance against Japanese aggression.

"If the past is not forgotten, it can serve as a guide for the future," he said.

Xi called on young students to strive to be the backbone of the nation, build a strong country and contribute to world peace.

"The hope is reposed in you and the future belongs to you," Xi said, urging the young students to work hard, forge ahead and be upright and proud of their Chinese identity.

Following Xi's footsteps, 14-year-old Li Ruogu came to visit the memorial hall on Tuesday.

"The weapons back then were very outdated. Seeing them, I feel great respect for our Eighth Route Army soldiers. I'm so impressed by how brave and fearless they were, unafraid of sacrifice," Li said.

Wen Yunfu, a 96-year-old veteran in northern China's Hebei province, said he felt deeply touched when he watched Xi paying tribute to the martyrs on television.

"We made tremendous sacrifices during the 14-year hard war of resistance. President Xi guides us in remembering history and passing down the great spirit of resisting aggression from generation to generation. This is a comfort to the martyrs, and it also inspires each of us to be upright and proud of our Chinese identity," Wen said.