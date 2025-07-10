Government rejects Taiwan military drills

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. (Photo/China Daily)

A Chinese mainland spokesman said on Wednesday that no matter how many military exercises the Democratic Progressive Party administration in Taiwan conducts, it cannot change the inevitable failure of "Taiwan independence" and cannot stop the historical trend of China's reunification.

Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks following the commencement of Taiwan's largest annual military exercise on Wednesday. The Han Kuang-41 live-troop exercise, which has doubled its duration this time and involves the highest number of participants in history, is for the first time based on scenarios simulating the People's Liberation Army's "attack" on Taiwan in 2027.

Reports indicate that the exercise will focus on topics such as "response to gray-zone harassment", "joint anti-landing operations", and "resilient defense on the Island". Additionally, several US weapons will be introduced for the first time during the exercise.

Chen criticized the DPP administration for persisting in its stance on "Taiwan independence", inciting cross-Strait confrontation, wasting resources, and promoting a "militarization of the entire populace". He accused the administration of dragging the Taiwan people onto the "Taiwan independence" bandwagon, escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Attempting to achieve "independence through military means" and preparing for "independence through warfare" will only further disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, jeopardizing the safety and well-being of the Taiwan people, he said.