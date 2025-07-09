Insights丨Russian expert: China plays a key role in global tech competition

During an exclusive interview with China News Network during the the Global Mayors Dialogue ·SCO Summit Cities event, Igor Khodachek, Vice rector for research of European University at St. Petersburg and Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies, said that China has become a key driver of global technological progress through its strong investment in research and development, data management, and natural language processing. He praised China’s approach to urban renovation and talent attraction, adding that advances in language technologies are essential for making Chinese tech more globally accessible. (Chen Tianhao, Zhao Li)