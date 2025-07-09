LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Insights丨Russian expert: China plays a key role in global tech competition

2025-07-09 22:30:21Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

During an exclusive interview with China News Network during the the Global Mayors Dialogue ·SCO Summit Cities event, Igor Khodachek, Vice rector for research of European University at St. Petersburg and Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies, said that China has become a key driver of global technological progress through its strong investment in research and development, data management, and natural language processing. He praised China’s approach to urban renovation and talent attraction, adding that advances in language technologies are essential for making Chinese tech more globally accessible. (Chen Tianhao, Zhao Li)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]