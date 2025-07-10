BRICS leaders issue landmark statement on global AI governance

The BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence was released at the 17th BRICS Summit, which was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6 and 7. It's the first consensus document on global artificial intelligence (AI) governance released at the leadership level by BRICS countries.

The statement emphasizes AI as a significant opportunity to drive global equity by fostering innovation, enhancing productivity, promoting sustainable development, and improving human welfare. It outlines comprehensive governance principles focused on reducing potential risks while addressing the needs of all countries, particularly those in the Global South.

The document establishes four key pillars: multilateralism with the UN at its core, market regulation and equitable access to technology, fairness and sustainable development, and ethical, trustworthy AI that benefits humanity.

BRICS leaders advocate for digital sovereignty, fair competition, inclusive data governance, and environmental sustainability in the development of AI. They emphasize the importance of protecting intellectual property while maintaining public interest, promoting open innovation ecosystems, and ensuring AI systems respect cultural diversity.

The statement also addresses concerns about AI's impact on labor markets, education, and information integrity, calling for mechanisms to ensure human oversight, transparency, and accountability in AI systems while combating algorithmic bias and misinformation.