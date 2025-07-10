China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts meet press after return from space

Astronauts from China's Shenzhou-19 crewed mission are pictured during a press conference in Beijing, China, July 9, 2025. （Photo/China Media Group)

The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-19 crewed mission, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze, made their first public appearance on Wednesday after returning to Earth in April.

Having completed quarantine and rehabilitation following their return and with their medical evaluations confirming they are all in good physical and mental condition, the astronauts are now undergoing an observation period as part of standard post-mission protocols.

Speaking to the press, Commander Cai Xuzhe highlighted the teamwork that defined the mission. "During the flight, our crew united as one with shared beliefs and goals. This spirit contributed to the continuous advancement of China's manned space program," he said.

Pilot Song Lingdong reflected on the rigorous preparation for extravehicular activities (EVAs). "We conducted meticulous training day after day to ensure mission success. When I opened the airlock hatch for the spacewalk, it marked the culmination of years of effort. It was truly a moment where my personal dream aligned with national achievements in space exploration."

Mission specialist Wang Haoze shared insights on technological validation. "We tested and verified the space pipeline robot system, which demonstrated great potential for future station maintenance," he said. "Standing on the shoulders of generations of aerospace pioneers, I'm confident our space science endeavors will yield even greater breakthroughs."

Launched on October 30, 2024, from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, the Shenzhou-19 crew spent 183 days in orbit, setting a new world record for the longest single EVA duration during three spacewalks. The mission accomplished over 70 space science experiments and technological trials, including validation of robotic maintenance systems critical for future space station operations. The astronauts safely returned to Earth on April 30, 2025.