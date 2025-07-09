LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Foreign Ministry: China to work with all parties to promote, protect all human rights

2025-07-09 18:55:28CGTN Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that China looks forward to working with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, achieve high-quality development, and promote and protect all human rights.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday adopting by consensus a resolution titled "The contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights," co-sponsored by China and 40-plus other countries.

Mao said the resolution was adopted by consensus among all members of the UNHRC, reflecting broad support and widespread recognition from the international community.

Noting that development and human rights are both important pillars of the United Nations, she said the resolution reaffirms the concept that development promotes human rights, emphasizing the need to achieve high-quality development with the people at the center and meet people's growing needs for a better life.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]