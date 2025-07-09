Foreign Ministry: China to work with all parties to promote, protect all human rights

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that China looks forward to working with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, achieve high-quality development, and promote and protect all human rights.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday adopting by consensus a resolution titled "The contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights," co-sponsored by China and 40-plus other countries.

Mao said the resolution was adopted by consensus among all members of the UNHRC, reflecting broad support and widespread recognition from the international community.

Noting that development and human rights are both important pillars of the United Nations, she said the resolution reaffirms the concept that development promotes human rights, emphasizing the need to achieve high-quality development with the people at the center and meet people's growing needs for a better life.