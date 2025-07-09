New scholarship launched for talents from BRICS, Global South countries

A scholarship aimed at cultivating young talents from BRICS and Global South countries while promoting exchange and cooperation in new industrial sectors was officially launched and open for application from July 8 to July 25.

Established by the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center, the BRICS New Industry "Golden Egret" Excellence Scholarship is established in support of capacity building in sectors related to industry and communications among BRICS countries.

The scholarship, announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the first phase of the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, is open to applicants from BRICS member countries, BRICS partner nations, as well as other emerging markets and developing economies. It prioritizes government officials, industry elites, and academic leaders.

As the inaugural program under the scholarship, the 2025 BPIC Training Program on Industrial Green Development and Digitalization is now accepting applications until July 25. This program will be held in China from Aug 27 to Sept 25.