Premier Li calls on China, Egypt to deepen strategic coordination for shared interests

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China and Egypt, as important members of the Global South, should further strengthen strategic coordination to safeguard their common interests.

Li made the remarks after landing in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, for an official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Hailing the flourishing China-Egypt ties, Li said the two countries have deepened political mutual trust, yielded fruitful results in their practical cooperation, and maintained close and effective multilateral collaboration, setting an example for major developing countries to unite in sincerity, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is ready to work with Egypt to deepen cooperation across various fields, constantly enrich the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, inject strong impetus into both countries' development and national rejuvenation, and make positive contributions to regional and world peace and stability, said the premier.

Li arrived in Cairo after attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.