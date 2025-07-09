Beijing Normal University expands Guangdong partnership with new school

Construction on the Yunfu Experimental School of Beijing Normal University officially began on Wednesday in Yunfu, Guangdong province. The school is part of the high-quality development of education in the rural city.

The facility will include primary, junior, and senior high schools. It will start enrolling students in September of next year, helping to fill the education gap in the western part of Guangdong and assisting in the high-quality development of basic education throughout the province, according to a statement released by Yunfu's education department. The massive structure will be able to enroll 4,710 new primary and middle school students when it starts service.

Construction of the high-standard and high-quality basic education school will cost more than 680 million yuan ($95.77 million), said the statement.

Situated in the city's Yuncheng district, the school includes 48 classes for about 1,680 primary school pupils, 42 classes for junior high school students, and another 30 classes for senior high school students.

In addition to classroom buildings, the construction includes science buildings, libraries, canteens, teacher and student dormitories, faculty dormitories, lecture halls, sports halls, civil air defense basements, wind and rain corridors, power distribution rooms, garbage rooms, a 400-meter-runway standard athletics field, basketball courts, and related equipment and facilities.

It is the 4th experimental school that the prestigious Beijing Normal University has jointly built with Guangdong cities and the first of its kind in the province's remote areas. The other three schools lie in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai.

Construction of the school will help solve the problem of the unbalanced and insufficient development of basic education in the province, the statement said.