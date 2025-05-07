China, Kenya reaffirm strong ties following presidential visit

China and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in infrastructure and transport following high-level discussions in Nairobi between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on enhancing practical collaboration in key sectors, particularly road and transport infrastructure, as both nations move to implement outcomes of recent presidential engagements.

China has been instrumental in Kenya's infrastructure development, financing and execution of flagship projects such as highways, railways and bridges under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The bilateral meeting was part of broader efforts to build on the momentum generated by Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit to Beijing in April.

Describing the visit as a "landmark in strengthening bilateral ties", Ambassador Guo noted that it elevated the relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, the highest level of diplomatic engagement in China's foreign policy framework.

"We exchanged views on advancing the consensus reached by our two Heads of State and deepening practical cooperation," she said.

Ruto's visit marked the first state visit by an African leader to China following the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), signaling Nairobi's central role in Sino-African relations.

According to Guo, both countries are working to align the outcomes of the FOCAC summit with Kenya's national development agenda, including the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and Vision 2030. This alignment will be achieved through targeted cooperation under the Belt and Road framework, particularly in transport and logistics.

"We engaged in productive discussions exploring various avenues for collaboration, particularly within the crucial road infrastructure sector," said Chirchir. "A significant portion of our conversation centered on the Mandera–Isiolo road project, a vital undertaking for enhancing connectivity and development in the region."

Chirchir added that both parties had reviewed the progress on the planned highway and discussed mechanisms to expedite its implementation.

"We discussed the approval for contractors to commence work on the project and the support required for swift execution," he said. "China's partnership in this endeavor will be instrumental in unlocking economic opportunities across northern Kenya."