Rapid customs clearance boosts Southeast Asian durian access in China

(ECNS) -- On Tuesday, under the supervision of Nansha Customs, 117 containers of Thai durians, weighing over 1,600 metric tons in total, were swiftly cleared for entry.

The shipment was transported from Nansha Port in Guangzhou City to fruit wholesale markets and supermarkets across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Nansha Customs inspect imported durians. (Photo provided by Guangzhou Customs)

Yang Fajia, deputy chief of the Cold Chain Supervision Division at Nansha Port Phase III, said international cargo ships carrying imported durians have been arriving since May 1. So far, nine durian express vessels have docked at the port, delivering around 200 containers and more than 2,500 metric tons of the fruit.

The recommended use-by date for fresh durians is around ten days, making efficient cross-border logistics crucial for related businesses.

Nansha Port, with its extensive network of international shipping routes, well-developed cold chain storage facilities, and efficient customs clearance procedures, has become a magnet for fresh produce logistics companies looking to cluster in the area.

Among the more than 150 international trade routes from Nansha Port to Belt and Road partner countries, about half are bound for Southeast Asia. Shipping routes to major fruit-producing countries like Thailand and Cambodia are frequent.

Southeast Asian fruits like durian, longan, bananas, coconuts, and mangosteens, once imported through Nansha Port, can be quickly distributed to households via the Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market, an approximate two-hour drive away.

According to customs data, in the first quarter of this year, fruit imports through Nansha Port reached 118,000 metric tons.

(By Gong Weiwei)