Beijing calls for military restraint from India, Pakistan

Beijing urged on Wednesday New Delhi and Islamabad to refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation after India launched military strikes on targets in Pakistan.

"China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Emphasizing that India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors, the spokesperson called on China's two neighbors to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid taking actions that could further complicate the situation.

The spokesperson also reiterated China's opposition to all forms of terrorism.