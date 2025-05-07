World's largest LEGOLAND park to open in Shanghai on July 5

(ECNS) -- Merlin Entertainments announced Wednesday that the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will officially open to the public on July 5. Upon opening, it will be the largest LEGOLAND park globally, according to an official statement from the company and local media outlet "Shanghai Release."

Situated in Fengjing Town, Jinshan District, the resort is designed specifically for families with children aged 2 to 12. It features eight immersive zones, more than 75 interactive rides, live shows, and attractions, and thousands of LEGO models constructed from over 85 million LEGO bricks. The destination also includes a LEGOLAND-themed hotel, now completed and ready for operation.

Ticket pricing was unveiled in early April, with a six-tier system offering flexible options. Children's tickets will start at 255 yuan (about $35）, while adult tickets begin at 319 yuan.

Construction at the resort has entered its final phase. All 24 major ride systems are currently undergoing testing and commissioning, and work on building exteriors and paving is nearing completion.

(By Zhao Li)