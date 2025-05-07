EconoScope | Policy, market synergy drive consumption during May Day holiday

(ECNS) -- Spending during China's May Day holiday surged, with 314 million domestic trips made over the five-day break -- up 6.4% from a year earlier -- according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Domestic tourists spent 180.3 billion yuan (about $25 billion), an 8% increase year-on-year.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, sales of major retail and catering enterprises nationwide rose by 6.3% year-on-year during the holiday.

Tourists visit Shanghai on May 2, 2025.

Such strong performance reflects the tremendous vitality unleashed in China's consumer market through the combined effects of policy tools and market forces.

With its favorable visa-free policy in place, many foreigners chose China as their travel destination.

On the first day of the holiday, three international cruise ships docked simultaneously at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port, bringing over 2,000 foreign visitors to China.

Many arrived with suitcases, ready to shop. According to Alipay data, spending by inbound users during the first three days of the holiday surged by 180% year-on-year.

Besides visiting bustling commercial hubs, an increasing number of travelers are exploring smaller destinations like Jinjiang, Rongchang, and Pingtan, new getaways to unique intangible cultural heritage, unspoiled natural landscapes, and local cuisine.

The rising popularity of county tourism reflects a shift in consumer preference from iconic landmarks to emotional relaxation and meaningful experiences.

It is worth noting that during the May Day holiday, many regions used consumer vouchers and digital tour guides to improve service accessibility and boost secondary spending in dining and accommodation.

For example, in Shaanxi Province, 11 national-level nighttime cultural and tourism consumption zones recorded 4.817 million visits in total, up 11.39% year-on-year, according to CCTV.

During the holiday, China's consumer goods trade-in program demonstrated a stronger-than-expected effect in stimulating the market.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, in the first four days of the holiday, over 60,000 applications were submitted for car trade-in subsidies, driving new car sales worth 8.8 billion yuan. Consumers purchased 3.56 million units of home appliances, generating 11.9 billion yuan in sales.

Data shows strong demand for upgrading durable consumer goods in China. Many households are now replacing old items like cars, appliances, and electronics, while government policies are helping turn new technologies into real spending power.

During the May Day holiday, China's domestic market showed more resilience and diversity. With support from both policies and market forces, it is building up strength to handle external challenges and drive future growth.

(By Gong Weiwei)