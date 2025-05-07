LINE

China urges India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability: FM

2025-05-07 15:59:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS) -- China on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation after India launched military strikes on targets in Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

"China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. "We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They're both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson urged both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

(By Evelyn)

