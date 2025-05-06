Insights丨Former WIPO Director General: China’s balanced approach leads a new pattern for AI industry

China's first fundamental law dedicated to promoting the private sector, the private sector promotion law, will take effect on May 20, 2025. During an interview with China News Network, Francis Gurry, former Director General of WIPO, noted that China’s technological environment for AI and for all technologies is outstanding.

“We see the same emphasis in the work report, namely investment in research and development and in basic science,” Gurry added. Compared to Europe, Gurry believed that China adopts a more balanced approach. (Chen Tianhao)