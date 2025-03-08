Senior leaders join in discussions

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body, called on Friday for efforts to oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and steadfastly advance the great cause of national reunification.

Wang made the remarks in Beijing while taking part in deliberations with the Taiwan delegation to the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, at the third session of the 14th NPC.

Regarding the Taiwan question, he underlined the need to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and enhance exchanges and cooperation while integrating development across the Taiwan Strait to promote national reunification.

On Friday, other senior Chinese leaders also participated in deliberations of the Government Work Report with NPC deputies at the ongoing annual session.

While taking part in discussions with his fellow NPC deputies from Qinghai province, Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized the need to focus on promoting high-quality development, and adhere to the principle of seeking progress, while maintaining and promoting stability through progress.

He called for deepening reform on all fronts to achieve economic growth, both in terms of quality and quantity.

Cai expressed hope that Qinghai will continue to make efforts in ecological conservation, promote integration of its industrial development with its natural resources and foster a modern industrial system with its own characteristics.

It is necessary to further advance social governance to ensure social harmony and stability, he said.

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang participated in the deliberations of the delegations of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to the NPC on Friday.

Ding emphasized the need to carry out the important mission of practicing "one country, two systems" in the new era and firmly safeguard national security.

He called for focusing on economic development to consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international financial, shipping and trade center and promote moderately diversified development of Macao's economy.

Ding expressed hope that all NPC deputies from Hong Kong and Macao would fully support the SAR governments and their chief executives in governing in accordance with the law, and jointly create a new era of prosperity and development for Hong Kong and Macao.