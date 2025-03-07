World's largest multi-purpose pulp vessel delivered in E China

A China-built multi-purposepulp vessel (MW466-1) weighing 85,000 metric tons was delivered in Culu island of Lianjiang, east China's Fujian Province, Mar. 5, 2025. (Screenshot photo)

(ECNS) -- A China-built multi-purposepulp vessel (MW466-1) weighing 85,000 metric tons was delivered in Culu island of Lianjiang, east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday, marking the largest of its kind in the world.

Measuring 225 meters in length, 36 meters in width, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots (about 28.71km per hour). It is capable of transporting a wide range of goods, including containers, new energy vehicles and pulp and operating on routes between the Far East and South America.

The ship boasts multiple green technologieswith high-pressure SCR systems and open-loop scrubbers, achieving carbon emissions that are 50 percent lower than the baseline. It complies with CCS green ecological ship environmental and ecological protection standards.

It underwent a 5-day sea trial in waters near Huangqi Peninsula in Lianjiang before delivery. The successful delivery marks a significant breakthrough in the pulp ship construction sector in China, and accelerates the international expansion of China'snew energy vehicles.