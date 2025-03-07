Maltese Ambassador: China's growth target of around 5% good news to global economy | Ambassadors' Views on 'two sessions'

By Wang Gaofei，Zhao Li

(ECNS) — China's GDP growth target of around 5% for 2025, announced in the 2025 government work report on Wednesday, is good news to the global economy, said Maltese Ambassador to China John Busuttil.

In an interview with China News Service, Busuttil noted that despite a complex global landscape, China met its 5 percent growth target last year and is aiming for the same this year.

He believes this is good news for all.

“The more the Chinese economy grows, which is the second largest economy in the world, the better it is for everyone, because the global economy will grow as well,” he said.

He highlighted China’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, expressing particular interest in breakthroughs such as DeepSeek. China’s emphasis on modern industries and new quality productive forces in this year’s government work report, he noted, signals enormous potential for the future.

Busuttil said Malta, as one of the world’s most open economies, is deeply connected to global trade. He welcomed China’s commitment to further opening its market and reducing trade barriers. “The more free trade there is between Europe and China, on a level playing field, obeying the WTO rules, the more it will benefit everyone and all of humanity,” he said.

Busuttil also highlighted China’s rapid expansion in renewable energy, citing large-scale wind power projects from Hainan to Inner Mongolia. With Malta looking to scale up its offshore wind capacity and Chinese company already involved in energy projects in the country, he sees potential for further collaboration.