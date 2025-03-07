Wang reiterates backing of UN, multilateralism and Global South

China will firmly uphold the central position of the United Nations in international landscape, come forward to be a pillar of the multilateral system and speak up for justice for the Global South, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a news conference at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"The more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the UN; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the UN," he said.

Wang emphasized that to prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle, all countries must cement the cornerstone of sovereign equality, uphold the principle of fairness and justice, observe multilateralism and strengthen the authority of the international rule of law.

He called for adhering to the multilateralism and upholding the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution with benefits shared by all, avoiding bloc confrontation through inclusiveness and coordination, and highlighting greater unity over "small circles".