Wang Yi urges Japan to reflect on history

2025-03-07 13:11:37chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Japan to reflect on history to continue the path of peaceful development, and adhere to the one-China principle in dealing with its relations with China.

Wang made the remarks on Friday at a news conference at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Noting this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), Wang said: "Remembering history, one can better shape the future. Forgetting history, one may lose the direction going forward."

He underlined the need to guard against the revival of militarism, which, he said, is the firm resolve of the Chinese and Asian people that will not be challenged.

The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-Japan relations, Wang said, warning that to provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan.

