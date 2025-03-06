China Q&A | How does rural revitalization help a poor village become more prosperous and happier?

(ECNS) -- The ongoing sessions of China’s top legislature and political advisory body, which are known as the "two sessions," have taken center stage and attracted the attention of international scholars. Brazilian scholar Pedro Steenhagen noted that since both Brazil and China are major agricultural countries, what progress has been made in China so far as the country is promoting rural revitalization? He sought for experience and suggestions on agricultural development from China.

In response to Steenhagen's questions, Li Jun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, shared stories of how his hometown, Xiuyun village in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province, emerged from poverty and became more prosperous and happier.

Li, also secretary of the Party branch of Xiuyun Village, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, emphasized that to promote all-around rural revitalization, it is essential to not only make good use of the internet, but also to strengthen the construction of rural spiritual civilization in the new era. He highlighted the importance of finding a path toward green development that balances increased efficiency and benefits while preserving the ecological environment.(Gan Tian)