Wang: China-Russia ties to remain mature, resilient and stable

The internal driving force for China-Russia friendship will not diminish no matter how the international landscape evolves, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Bilateral relations will remain mature, resilient and stable in a turbulent world, Wang said at a news conference in Beijing, when asked about whether Russia's talks with the United States would affect China-Russia strategic coordination.

Based on their historical experience, China and Russia have decided to follow permanent neighborliness and friendliness toward each other, and carry out comprehensive strategic collaboration to seek mutual benefit, Wang said, adding that this approach is most in line with the fundamental interest of both peoples and the trend of times.

China and Russia have found a path of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" in developing their relations, Wang also said.

Noting that his year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory over World War II, Wang said both countries will take the commemoration as an opportunity to safeguard the fruit of victory, uphold the international system with the United Nations at the core and promote a more fair and reasonable international order.