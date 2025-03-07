China's heart will always be with Global South, Wang says

No matter how the world evolves, China will always stand with the Global South, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a news conference at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang said that the Global South holds the key to bringing stability to the world and making it a better place.

The Global South should strengthen themselves, stand together in unity and strive for development, he said.

"China is naturally a member of the Global South, because we have fought colonialism and hegemony together in history, and we are committed to the common goal of development and revitalization," Wang said.

"No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South, and our root will grow deeper in the Global South," he added.