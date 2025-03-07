China, neighboring countries cracking down on cyber scams, Wang says

A joint operation between China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos is cracking down on online fraud along the Thai-Myanmar border with a mission to "sever the black hand preying on the people and eradicate the cancer of cyber scams", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

The law enforcement and foreign affairs departments of China and its neighboring countries are working together to rescue Chinese nationals trapped in online gambling and telecommunications fraud groups, Wang told a news conference in Beijing.

All online fraud hubs in northern Myanmar near the border have been completely dismantled, he said.

China has rescued more than 10,000 citizens from high-risk regions in 2024, Wang said.

The country dealt with more than 50,000 consular protection cases last year, issuing more than 5,000 safety advisories, Wang said. The country's 12308 consular protection hotline also received more than 500,000 calls last year.

This year, the Foreign Ministry will work to establish an international cooperation platform to ensure Chinese nationals' security overseas, and will strengthen security cooperation with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation and countries along the Mekong River.

The ministry's 12308 hotline will provide consular services around the clock, Wang said, adding that the ministry will improve the emergency response system for Chinese nationals abroad.