Chinese FM stresses upholding concept of 'common home' in neighborhood diplomacy

(ECNS) -- Asia is where China calls home and builds its future, and the common home for China and fellow Asian countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday.

China believes that harmony is key to a prosperous family in all endeavors, he noted.

The foreign minister highlighted that China remains committed to the vision of a common home, upholds open regionalism and sticks to the goal of building a community with shared future.