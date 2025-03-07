China's actions have led the world in women's development, Wang says

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing in 1995, all parties will once again gather in the capital city in the second half of this year to discuss major issues concerning women's development worldwide, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference during the two sessions, Wang said China has led the development of women's development across the world with practical actions over the past 30 years.

The "UNESCO Prize for girls' and women's education" established by China in cooperation with UNESCO has assisted developing countries in launching 100 maternal and child health projects and helped more than 180 countries and regions train over 200,000 female talents, Wang said.

"We look forward to seeing more women live life to the full and realize their dreams," he said.

Wang also extended festive greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on Saturday.