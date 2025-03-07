Healthy, stable China-EU ties to benefit the world, Wang says

A healthy and stable China-EU relationship "will lift up both sides and make for a brighter world", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

He made the comments when asked at a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of the annual two sessions about China-EU ties.

"In the half-century-long China-EU relationship, the most valuable asset is mutual respect, the most powerful unifying impetus is mutual benefit, the greatest consensus is multilateralism, and the most accurate characterization is partnership," he said.

Today, 50 years later, the combined economic output of China and the EU exceeds one-third of the world's total, and China-EU cooperation has become even more strategically important and influential in the world, Wang said.

China still has faith in the EU, and we also believe that the EU can be a trusted partner of China, he said.

"Both sides have the capability and wisdom to properly resolve the existing problems through friendly consultations and to jointly usher in another promising 50 years," he said.