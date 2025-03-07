LINE

Wang: China, Latin American ties based on cooperation, not calculations

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries is South-South cooperation, emphasizing there is only mutual support in this cooperation, no geopolitical calculations.

He made the remarks at a news conference on Friday on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"What people in Latin America and the Caribbean countries want is to build their own home, not to become someone's backyard; what they aspire to is independence and self-decision, not the Monroe Doctrine," he said.

China and Latin American and Caribbean countries will come together, over the mountains and the oceans, and regardless of all disturbances, to take cooperation to a higher level, he added.

