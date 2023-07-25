China's top legislature holds session, foreign minister, central bank governor appointed

China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister and Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor, as it convened a session on Tuesday.

Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister he concurrently held; Yi Gang was removed from the post of governor of the People's Bank of China, according to a decision adopted at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to effectuate the decision.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session, which opened on Tuesday morning.

A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was reviewed at the session.

The amendment focuses on better implementing the Party Central Committee's principles and policies regarding the fight against corruption and the protection of private enterprises in accordance with the law.

It refines stipulations concerning the crime of offering bribes as well as corruption conducted by private enterprise personnel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zhao presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting of the session.

The closing meeting, attended by 169 members of the NPC Standing Committee, approved the personnel appointments and removals.