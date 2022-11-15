UN chief strongly condemns deadly bombing in Turkiye

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the deadly bombing that occurred Sunday in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others.

Through a statement, the UN chief expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, as well as the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured.

On Sunday, an explosion hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on the European side of Istanbul at 4:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).

The explosive reportedly used in the attack was trinitrotoluene (TNT).