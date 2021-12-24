China firmly rejects U.S. signing of so-called 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act'

China deplores and firmly rejects the U.S. signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, and urges the United States to correct the mistake immediately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

"This Act maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth. It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

The so-called allegations of "forced labor" and "genocide" in Xinjiang are nothing but vicious lies concocted by anti-China forces, the spokesperson said, adding that Xinjiang's economic development and social stability is recognized by the whole world and the fact that residents of all ethnic groups there enjoy happy and fulfilling lives is witnessed by all.

The spokesperson noted that the U.S. side keeps using Xinjiang-related issues to create rumors and make trouble. Essentially it is engaging in political manipulation and economic coercion, and seeking to undermine Xinjiang's prosperity and stability and contain China's development under the pretext of human rights.

It is preposterous for the United States, a country with a deplorable track record, to accuse and smear China. The United States has serious problems of human trafficking and forced labor. Up to 100,000 people were trafficked into the United States for forced labor annually over the past five years, the spokesperson said.

Crimes against humanity against Native Americans in the past constitute de facto genocide. The U.S. side should save the labels of "forced labor" and "genocide" for itself, the spokesperson added.

"Xinjiang-related issues are not human rights issues at all, but in essence about countering violent terrorism and separatism. The Chinese side sternly warns the U.S. side that crafting conspiracies and plots with Xinjiang-related issues will not stop the pursuit of a better life by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang or hold back China's development," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. acts totally violate market principles and commercial ethics. Such moves will only undermine global industrial and supply chains, disrupt international trade order and hurt the U.S. own interests and credibility, the spokesperson noted, adding that the rock they are lifting will end up dropping on their own feet.

"I must stress once again that Xinjiang-related issues are purely China's internal affairs. The Chinese government and Chinese people are firmly resolved in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. We admonish the U.S. side to correct the mistake immediately, and stop using Xinjiang-related issues to spread lies, interfere in China's internal affairs and contain China's development. China will make further response in light of the development of the situation," said the spokesperson.