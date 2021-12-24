LINE

China's satellite launch center witnesses more than 20 launches in 2021

2021-12-24 10:57:38Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang
A Long March-7A rocket carrying two satellites is sent to space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's Hainan Province,Dec. 23, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
(ECNS) -- A Long March-7A rocket carrying two satellites was sent to space successfully on Thursday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's Hainan Province, marking a total of five successful launch missions at the launch site.

The total launches carried out at the two launch sites under Xichang Satellite Launch center, Wenchang and Xichang, have exceeded 20 for the first time.

On March 12, a Long March-7A carrier rocket placed the Shiyan-9 satellite into the planned orbit. On April 29, the Tianhe core module was launched into orbit on a Long March-5B Y2 rocket. Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3 cargo crafts were also sent into space from the Wenchang Launch Site on May 29 and September 20 respectively.

As the youngest launch site in China, the Wenchang Launch Site is now able to carry out frequent launch missions of new-generation launch vehicles.

