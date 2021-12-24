LINE

Chinese mainland reports 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2021-12-24
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 32 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw six new suspected cases reported in Shanghai, all of whom were from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. 

