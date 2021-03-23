Beijing hits back after U.S., EU, UK, Canada sanctions

China strongly condemns the Xinjiang-related sanctions imposed by the U.S., the UK, Canada and the European Union, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, adding that the sanctions are based on lies and false information.

Such moves by these countries and the EU prove that they do not care about human rights or truth, said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson from the ministry. She accused them of interfering in China's internal affairs, using human rights as an excuse.

Over the past 40 years, the Uygur population in China's Xinjiang has doubled from 5.5 million to over 12 million, and the average life expectancy in the region has risen from 30 years to 72 years, Hua said.

All residents in Xinjiang, including the Uygurs, fully enjoy their rights enshrined in the Constitution and laws and lead a stable, safe life with development and progress, Hua stressed.

However, some politicians have turned a blind eye to the facts. The accusations against China are based on fake files, words from unidentified sources and even distortions of China's official documents and statistics, Hua said.

History and facts have shown that certain Western countries are not qualified to preach to others about human rights, Hua said, noting the days when certain "scholars," media and governments colluded together to disparage China are long gone.

The U.S., EU, UK and Canada banded together to impose sanctions against Chinese officials over so-called human rights abuses in Xinjiang on Monday.

China responded to the EU's sanctions by targeting 10 people and four institutions from Europe and warning that it will take further measures until Brussels rectified its "mistake."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also summoned the EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis and British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson to lodge solemn representations against the sanctions, according to statements released on Tuesday.

The Chinese side has also lodged solemn representations to the U.S. and Canada, according to Hua.