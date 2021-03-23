Wild panda found drowsy at artificial drinking spot in Sichuan

(ECNS) -- A recently disclosed infrared camera footage shows a wild panda drinks water at an artificial drinking spot in the Dujiangyan Panda Park in January.



After drinking for a while, the panda almost fell asleep, looking very cute.



Although artificial drinking spots are covered by snow in winter, wild pandas still can find them as they have already been used to them.



Surveillance found wild animals are frequently using drinking water facilities.



It proved that artificial drinking projects have helped solve wild animals' drinking problem in this area after the earthquake.