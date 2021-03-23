LINE

Xi congratulates Thongloun on election as Lao president

2021-03-23 21:46:56Xinhua

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, on his election as the country's president.

Xi said in the message that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Laos relations and is willing to work with Thongloun to further consolidate and expand the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote the well-being and friendship of their people, and lift the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future to new heights. Enditem

