(ECNS) -- The cherry blossom cultural festival opened at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing on Saturday. Lots of tourists poured into the park to enjoy the springtime spectacle.



As one of the largest cherry tree gardens in North China, the Yuyuantan Park has about 3,000 cherry trees of over 40 varieties.



Early, middle and late cherry blossoms in the park will bloom in sequence as the weather gets warmer. The cherry blossom festival will last about one month.