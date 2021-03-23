LINE

Chinese mountaineer Sun to ascend Mount Qomolangma for 4th time

2021-03-23

(ECNS) -- Chinese contemporary artist and mountaineer Sun Yiquan will climb Mount Qomolangma for the fourth time, according to a press conference held on Monday in Shenyang.

He will be one of the first batch of spontaneous climbers to reach Qomolangma's new height, 8,848.86 meters.

Sun summitted the Qomolangma in 2013, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

His plan of climbing the mountain in 2020 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun said he will create art works after the expedition to remind people of environment protection.

