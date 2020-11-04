LINE

Election Day voting starts across U.S.

People cast their vote for the 2020 Presidential election at a polling station in New York, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020. Voters in major cities of the United States started to cast their ballots on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)
A voter checks in at a polling station in New York, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020. Voters in major cities of the United States started to cast their ballots on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
People cast their vote for the 2020 Presidential election at a polling station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2020. Voters in major cities of the United States started to cast their ballots on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)
A voter checks in at a polling station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2020. Voters in major cities of the United States started to cast their ballots on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

 

