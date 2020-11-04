China's top 100 advanced computing firms unveiled at World Computer Congress

A list of the top 100 companies in advanced computing in China has been released at the 2020 World Computer Congress, which kicked off Tuesday in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The three top companies on the list were: Huawei Technologies; China's leading cloud-computing and big-data service provider Inspur Group; and Legend Holdings Corporation, parent company of Lenovo. They were followed by Microsoft China, Intel China and China's enterprise software and solutions provider Yonyou Network Technology.

The list was compiled by CCID Consulting, a company affiliated with a think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, based on an evaluation of the firms' operating income and growth rate, market share and R&D capability in the field of advanced computing.

Some companies leading the rankings had an average annual revenue in excess of 10 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the past three years, with the proportion of R&D investment between 10 percent and 15 percent, CCID said.